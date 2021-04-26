KZN man injured in gas explosion
A KwaZulu-Natal man suffered severe burns in a gas explosion at a home in Shaka's Rock on the north coast.
An IPSS Medical Rescue team was dispatched on Monday after a report of the explosion.
“On arrival paramedics were met with an explosion scene that resulted in a male sustaining significant burns to his body.
“Paramedics worked to stabilise the man while requesting aeromedical support.”
The man was airlifted to St Augustine's hospital in Durban.
TimesLIVE
