KZN man injured in gas explosion

26 April 2021 - 14:46
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Image: IPSS via Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal man suffered severe burns in a gas explosion at a home in Shaka's Rock on the north coast.

An IPSS Medical Rescue team was dispatched on Monday after a report of the explosion.

“On arrival paramedics were met with an explosion scene that resulted in a male sustaining significant burns to his body.

“Paramedics worked to stabilise the man while requesting aeromedical support.”

The man was airlifted to St Augustine's hospital in Durban.

