KZN man killed in explosion while cleaning tanker

A man was killed and another injured in an industrial explosion at a cleaning service in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said it was believed a small explosion occurred inside a tanker while a man was inside.

“The 40-year-old injured patient is believed to have attempted to rescue the man but was overcome by carbon monoxide,” he said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.15am with firefighters. “The 40-year-old male was found to have suffered moderate to serious injuries and was treated and transported to a private hospital in Hillcrest,” Campbell said.

The fire department was still recovering the body from inside the tanker on Saturday afternoon.

“The SA Police Service was also on the scene for further investigations,” said Campbell.

TimesLIVE