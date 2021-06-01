Where there's smoke there will be fire trucks, says Joburg as it secures 20 new vehicles

As Joburgers brace for increased rates, taxes, electricity, water and refuse removal costs come July 1, there will be one highlight — the city’s inadequate fleet of old fire engines is about to be upscaled.

The development comes after bungled attempts to procure new vehicles landed up in court, leaving the city with only seven to 11 fire engines operational each day — to serve about 30 fire stations.

But this is about to change, according to city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, who said a new fleet of 20 specialised vehicles had been acquired in line with a court ruling.

Attempts to address the shortage of fire engines in Joburg began in 2015 when the city agreed to pay R161m to Fire Raiders for 29 vehicles. But only five were delivered.

“Fire Raiders went wheels up and that was the end of it,” said an Emergency Services Management insider, who asked not to be identified. This led to the issuing of a new tender in 2018 — but it was withdrawn due to irregularities.

Then, TFM Industries was awarded a R582.9m tender for 92 new vehicles, known as “the red fleet”. Between September and November 2019 the city paid more than R172m for trucks that had not been received.

After TFM delivered only 15 grass fire units, the court found that procurement processes had been flouted and declared the balance of the contract to be unlawful and invalid. The judge ordered TFM to deliver the vehicles the city had bought and paid for, and pay back all the profits it had made.