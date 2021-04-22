Red flag for India as it smashes record for world's biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

India marked a new milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, reporting 314,835 new daily cases, the highest one-day tally anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere raised new fears about the ability of health services to cope.

Hospitals across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep Covid-19 patients alive.

More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government's online data base and doctors advised patients to stay at home.

“The situation is very critical,” Dr Kirit Gadhvi, president of the Medical Association in the western city of Ahmadabad said.

“Patients are struggling to get beds in Covid-19 hospitals. There is an especially acute shortage of oxygen.”

Krutika Kuppalli, assistant professor at the Division of Infectious Diseases, Medical University of South Carolina in the US, said on Twitter the crisis was leading to a collapse of the health-care system.

The previous record one-day rise in cases was held by the US, which had 297,430 new cases on one day in January, though its tally has since fallen sharply.

India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach 184,657, according to the latest health ministry data.