Man accused of sexual abuse bolted before hearing, says church
'No favours for Sithole, he was suspended just as allegations against him arose'
The New Nation Rosebank says the man facing sexual abuse allegations resigned before he could face an internal disciplinary hearing.
Church spokesperson Dennis Neville told Sowetan that Ntandoyenkosi Clark Sithole bolted in December soon after people started laying complaints about him. Sithole is also a gospel music recording artist...
