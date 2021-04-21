Russia's Putin, with election looming, sets out new social support measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new social support measures for families with children on Wednesday and hinted at more tax changes, saying the corporate sector was on course for record profits this year.

Addressing falling living standards is one of the priorities for Putin before a parliamentary election due in September. The economy shrank 3% last year, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, and inflation hit 5.8% last month, its highest level since 2016.

In his annual address to both houses of parliament, Putin said he wanted to ensure an increase in real incomes to fight poverty.

"First of all, the state must provide direct support to families with children who find themselves in a difficult situation," Putin said.