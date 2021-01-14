Off-duty cops, other officials face reckoning after rallying for Trump in D.C.

At least 50 elected officials and others in public sector jobs are facing internal inquiries or investigations that, in some cases, have resulted in temporary suspensions pending investigations, based on a Reuters examination of public statements, news reports and video footage.

At least two Capitol police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for alleged dereliction of duty or aiding or abetting rioters.

For some public employees caught on video or social media rioting inside the Capitol, the consequences have been swift, including arrests and job termination. Two off-duty police officers from Virginia faced criminal charges Wednesday after posting a picture of themselves on Jan. 6 in front of the Capitol's statue of John Stark and bragging about their behavior, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

"The right in ONE DAY took the f------ U.S. Capitol," one wrote.

Many other people, whether inside or outside the building, face a mix of hard scrutiny, investigations, job suspensions and public outcry. Their employers are grappling with whether they violated policies, whether they should be censured or fired and whether their free speech rights were superseded by their duty to serve the public good.

Some of those who faced backlash did not attend the Washington, D.C., rally where Trump gave an hour-long speech reiterating his baseless claims of voter fraud - but they did offer public support. Some said they were exercising their right to free speech and assembly under the U.S. Constitution.

For government employees, the First Amendment offers broad safeguards. But the amendment does not apply to criminal actions, said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, who is a lawyer and former journalist.

“You don’t get to throw a trash can through a store window because that store window was along a demonstration path,” he added.

If government workers are at a protest and not acting in an official capacity or engaging in criminal activity, then the government is limited by the First Amendment in its response in ways that private sector employers are not, Snyder said. But determining if an employee is in an official capacity can sometimes be hard to answer.

“On social media in particular, it can be muddy on what constitutes official capacity,” he said.

For members of the military, First Amendment rights can be restricted more than for civilians.

Public backlash can be harsh for anyone who attended the rally.

For instance, two Pennsylvania teachers, one from Allentown and the other from the Susquehanna Township, posted images from the rally on social media. Reuters found no evidence that they entered the Capitol building or its surrounding grounds, or were engaged in other unlawful activity.

Both have been placed under investigation, according to local news reports and statements from the school districts where they work, and the Allentown teacher has been suspended.

The Allentown teacher could not be reached for comment, and the Susquehanna Township teacher said he was unavailable on Wednesday.

Both school districts emphasized their staffers’ First Amendment rights in the formal statements.

“It is important to understand that as a governmental employer the school district must abide by all of the provisions of the U.S. Constitution,” the Susquehanna Township School District wrote on Facebook.

The post gathered hundreds of comments, many from angry community members. An online petition to fire the teacher has gathered more than 5,600 signatures.

In response, the township’s superintendent, Dr. Tamara Willis, released a video statement more sympathetic to petitioners. “Our initial statement appeared to ignore the deeply divisive nature of the personnel matter,” she said. “However, I assure you that it was in no way designed to ignore the gravity of the events that occurred.”