Covid-19 variant in Brazil more likely to reinfect survivors

Covid-19 vaccine antibodies pass into breast milk

Meanwhile, Covid-19 antibodies induced by vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc can pass into breast milk, a small study suggests, although it is not clear yet how long the antibodies will be present.

Six breastfeeding mothers who planned to receive both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines provided researchers with milk samples before and after vaccination, with the last sample collected two weeks after the second shot. None of the women had been infected with the coronavirus.

A week after the first shot, all of the women had Covid-19 antibodies in their breast milk. Antibody levels fell slightly afterward and then sharply increased after the second shot.

The two vaccines were similarly effective in inducing the antibodies, although antibody levels varied from woman to woman, the research team reported on Tuesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

"Further research is needed on the longevity of the antibody response in breast milk, as well as the magnitude and duration of effect on infant immunity to the virus," the researchers said.