Business

UK Supreme Court allows $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard to proceed

By Reuters - 11 December 2020 - 12:34
Image: 123RF/ kritchanut

A 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) class action against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period was on Friday shown the green light by the UK Supreme Court.

The judgment, that upholds last year's Court of Appeal decision, sets the scene for Britain's first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and offers guidance for a string of other class actions that have been stalled in its wake. 

Boy's family to sue dog owner after pit bull attack

The family of a five-year-old boy who was mauled by a vicious pit bull has been left disappointed after the man who unleashed the dog on the boy got ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bones vanish somewhere between police and EC funeral parlour

A distraught Eastern Cape family who was told the skeletal remains of their dead sister had gone missing from a funeral parlour is threatening to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X