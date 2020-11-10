Britain publishes plan to ban online junk food adverts.

Britain proposed a ban on online advertising of unhealthy foods on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to tackle obesity and improve public health - a mission it says has been made more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says obesity is one of Britain's biggest long-term public health problems with almost two-thirds of adults in England overweight and one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

Measures published by the government would, if implemented, ban online adverts for foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

"We know as children spend more time online, parents want to be reassured they are not being exposed to adverts promoting unhealthy foods, which can affect eating habits for life," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.