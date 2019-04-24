'I never thought I was that big,' says CT man who lost a massive 100kg

A 32-year-old Cape Town gym fanatic has achieved the goal he set for himself of losing 100kg - nearly half his body weight.

“I worked so hard towards this goal and it still feels so unreal!” said Francois Steyn.

He said he had been living a normal life and was surprised to learn that he was considered morbidly obese.

“When I was 230kg I still never thought that I was that big ... It’s a strange feeling looking back at pictures and seeing how morbidly obese I was. I was healthy and living life - and before I knew it, I was 230kg and a ticking time bomb,” he said.

Steyn shared his story on the Sleekgeek Health Revolution, an online platform with 180,000 members who are looking to lose weight, get fit and adopt a healthier lifestyle.