Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi hopes airline Covid-19 issues are resolved swiftly

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his office is aware of the issues surrounding maritime and airline crews being treated like passengers when it comes to Covid-19 testing and compliance.

This after Emirates Airlines pulled flights to the country.

In an interview with eNCA, Carla da Silva, chairperson at the Board of Airline Representatives, said that the major problem was the requirement for cabin crew to produce negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR), like passengers, whenever they entered the country.