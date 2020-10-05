Soweto genius scoops bronze in maths contest

It took hard work, determination and passion for Soweto maths whizz kid Kgaugelo Bopape to score a bronze medal at the 61st International Mathematics Olympiad.



Bopape, 17, a grade 12 pupil at Horizon International High School, represented SA with other maths pupils at the annual global event held virtually last week. The International Mathematical Olympiad is the world championship mathematics competition for high school pupils...