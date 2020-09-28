World

Black cab drivers says Uber decision is a "disaster" for London

28 September 2020
Uber is facing fierce opposition from established cab drivers in London.
LONDON - The association representing London black cab drivers said a judge's decision to restore Uber's operating licence on Monday was a "disaster" for the British capital.

"Uber has demonstrated time and time again that it simply can't be trusted to put the safety of Londoners, its drivers and other road users above profit," the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association said in a statement.

"By holding up their hands and finally accepting some responsibility, Uber has managed to pull the wool over the eyes of the court and create a false impression that it has changed for the better." 

