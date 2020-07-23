Mixed emotions for Pule's family as suspect appears in court

The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule has pleaded with the public to be patient while the matter is before the court. Tumisang Katake, Pule’s uncle, told reporters outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday that the family was pleased with the pace at which investigations were proceeding.

“The police are expediting the process and we can’t fault their efforts because they are keeping us abreast and continuously informing us of the progress and [what]they are going to do,” Katake said.

He said the family had mixed emotions about seeing Muzikayise Malephane, 31, who is accused of murdering his niece. Malephane’s matter was postponed until September 29 as the state awaits DNA results, cellphone records, a chain of evidence and possible witnesses.

“It’s sad [seeing him] because we want to know why they did what they did. Seeing him in court just reminds us of the ordeal,” Katake said. “Personally, and this is my opinion, I don’t think he committed this crime alone and we are hoping more arrests will be made.”