World

Uber wins back London licence after safety concerns

By Reuters - 28 September 2020 - 11:35
Image: 123RF/ Piotr Adamowicz

 Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, a judge decided on Monday after the city's transport regulator stripped it from the taxi app over safety concerns.

Transport for London refused to grant the Silicon Valley-based company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a "pattern of failures" and Uber argued it has since assuaged concerns over insurance verification and driver identification. 

