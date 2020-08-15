World

Russia starts production of Covid-19 vaccine - Interfax

By Reuters - 15 August 2020 - 10:32
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety. 

SA far from safe, but signs of Covid-19 herd immunity are showing

It might take fewer infected people to achieve Covid-19 herd immunity than previously thought - and some spots in South Africa are already showing ...
News
2 days ago

Russia says medics to get anti-Covid shots in two weeks, rejects safety concerns

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine would be ready for some medics within two weeks and rejected as "groundless" safety ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X