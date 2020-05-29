WATCH | CNN news team arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

A CNN news crew covering protests in the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been arrested on air in a shocking escalation of tensions in the troubled city.

Reporter Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were handcuffed while doing a live broadcast at the site of violent protests in the city. The protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd who died after a fatal encounter with Minneapolis police.

The incident was captured on video by an onlooker. In the shocking video, a handcuffed Floyd can be heard groaning for help and repeatedly saying “please, I can't breathe" while a police officer kneels on his neck.