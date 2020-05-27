Four Minneapolis policemen fired after death of unarmed black man

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Hours after the officers' dismissals were announced, thousands of protesters filled the streets around the scene of Monday evening's deadly incident in a boisterous but peaceful rally. Many in the crowd wore facial coverings to protect against spread of the coronavirus.

But the gathering took an unruly turn around dusk as police in riot gear fired tear gas and non-lethal bean-bag rounds into the crowds while protesters hurled water bottles and other projectiles, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Local news footage showed some demonstrators vandalizing the outside of a police precinct station and a squad car. The unrest appeared to have dissipated after dark as rain fell.

The day began with Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo telling reporters that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had opened an inquiry at his request into the fatal arrest caught on video the night before.

Mayor Jacob Frey said at the same news briefing that regardless of the investigation's outcome, it was clear the death of the man in custody, later identified as George Floyd, was unjustified, and that race was a factor.

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," the mayor said. "For five minutes we watched as a white police officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help."

The mayor later announced the termination of four officers on Twitter, saying, "This is the right call."