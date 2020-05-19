World

UK COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000 - official data

By Reuters - 19 May 2020 - 11:09
Questions are being raised over the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Image: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 official death toll has reached nearly 43,000, underlining the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe and raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the crisis.

New official figures for England and Wales brought the death toll to at least 42,990, a Reuters tally showed, which includes previously published data from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well recent hospital deaths in England.

Tuesday's data from the Office for National Statistics also painted a grim picture in care homes, which have been especially hard hit by the virus that has killed more than 317,700 worldwide.

The death toll in care homes across the United Kingdom surpassed 10,000 as of May 8, the data showed.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by the pandemic.

Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Johnson. Opposition parties say he was too slow to impose a lockdown, too slow to introduce mass testing and too slow to get enough protective equipment to hospitals.

Rushed return could put lives at risk, warns Pearson

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has warned that players lives could be in danger if the Premier League returns too soon during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sport
2 days ago

UK economy likely to recover slowly from COVID hit-budget office head

Britain's economy is likely to have a slower economic recovery rather than a quick bounce-back after its coronavirus shutdown, the head of the ...
News
1 day ago

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday as the government published a "roadmap" that could see the ...
Sport
1 week ago

