US Covid-19 deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The US death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washington's predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities.

Late on Monday, the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model raised its projected US death toll to 74,073 by Aug. 4, up from nearly 67,000 predicted a week ago, and 60,000 predicted two weeks ago.

The figure is down from about a month ago, when it projected around 90,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

IHME director Christopher Murray said the death toll would climb if states reopen their economies too early.