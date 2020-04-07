Africa

'Stay safe Africa': billionaire Jack Ma donates more equipment for Covid-19 combat

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 07 April 2020 - 10:39
Jack Ma's foundations will donate more essential health-care supplies to African countries.
Jack Ma's foundations will donate more essential health-care supplies to African countries.
Image: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

Africa's fight against the deadly Covid-19 was given yet another boost by Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma, who announced a second donation of health-care equipment to African states. 

This comes a few weeks after the Alibaba founder announced his foundation and the Alibaba Foundation would donate equipment to African countries to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

Similar donations were made to Latin America, Asia and the US. 

In a tweet on Monday, Ma announced the donation of 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, a million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves to all 54 African countries.

While no further details were shared regarding the distribution of the equipment, it appears Ethiopia will be again tasked with distributing supplies to the various states as Ma thanked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Ethiopian Airlines for the partnership. 

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African state

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will donate test kits, protective ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X