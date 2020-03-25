Relief for athletes, blow for Japan as 2020 Olympics postponed

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, the first such delay in the 124-year modern history of the Games, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing in 2020.

Though a huge blow to Japan, which invested $12bn (R211.4bn) in the run-up, Tuesday’s decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over how to train as the world headed into lockdown over the disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.

Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its powerful president, Thomas Bach, with some athletes and sporting bodies critical of the time taken to make an inevitable decision.

After a call with Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the July 24-August 9 competition would be rescheduled for the northern hemisphere summer of 2021 at the latest as proof of victory over the virus.

“We asked president Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition,” Abe said.

“President Bach said he is in agreement 100%.”

The IOC confirmed that. It was the first postponement of the Olympics, though the Games were cancelled outright several times during the two world wars in the 20th century.

Major Cold War boycotts also disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.

Athletes were disappointed but broadly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadiums and swimming pools shut down around the world.