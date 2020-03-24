Sascoc waits on IOC's Games decision before acting
The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) won't be quick to pull out from the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Australia, United Kingdom and Canada have revealed that they will not send their athletes if the Games are not postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But Sascoc still has faith in the International Olympics Committee (IOC).
Athletes around the world have been calling for this year's Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed until the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.
Currently, the IOC's position is that the Olympics will begin on July 24 and they announced that it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the Games or not.
Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender said that they will only wait for IOC to make a decision before they can act.
"The first position we have as Sascoc is regarded to the IOC. We have had contacts with them and our position is that they have asked for a four-week period for them to do their own scenario," Govender told Sowetan yesterday.
"We've agreed to give them that period, let them do all the analyses they want to do and come back to us with their position.
"It's either we agree with that position or disagree with it.
"But until we know what their position is, we are going to give them that opportunity to come back to us."
Recently, the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) also asked for the postponement of the Games.
Athletics draw huge attendance during the event and if they pull out, there won't be Olympics.
"I think the UK also issued a statement but just bear in mind Canada didn't say they are not sending their athletes," Govender states.
