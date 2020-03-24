Sascoc waits on IOC's Games decision before acting

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) won't be quick to pull out from the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Australia, United Kingdom and Canada have revealed that they will not send their athletes if the Games are not postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Sascoc still has faith in the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

Athletes around the world have been calling for this year's Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed until the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

Currently, the IOC's position is that the Olympics will begin on July 24 and they announced that it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the Games or not.