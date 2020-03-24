Sport

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

By Reuters - 24 March 2020 - 15:05
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2020 a woman wearing a face mask walks in the tunnel of a metro station with a poster of Miraitowa, official mascot of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Image: Philip FONG / AFP

The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday.

After a call with IOC president Thomas Bach, Abe said the July 24-Aug. 9 event would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021 at the latest, as proof of victory over the coronavirus.

