Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday.

After a call with IOC president Thomas Bach, Abe said the July 24-Aug. 9 event would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021 at the latest, as proof of victory over the coronavirus.