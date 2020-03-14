Sport

Durban swimming gala postponed amid coronavirus fears

By David Isaacson - 14 March 2020 - 16:05
Cameron van der Burg win the 50 breaststroke during day 5 of the Provincial swimming competition from Newton Park Swimming Pool on April 15, 2011 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Cameron van der Burg win the 50 breaststroke during day 5 of the Provincial swimming competition from Newton Park Swimming Pool on April 15, 2011 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Foto24/Gallo Images

The African championships scheduled for Durban next month have been postponed because of coronavirus fears‚ Swimming SA said in a statement on Saturday.

The gala was to be staged at the King's Park pool in Durban from April 17-22.

“Our main priority as the African Swimming Confederation is the safety of our athletes and with that in mind‚ the decision was made to postpone the event‚” the body's president‚ Sam Ramsamy‚ said in the statement issued by Swimming SA.

New dates would “be announced in due course”.

SSA has yet to make a decision on the national championships‚ which double as Olympic trials‚ and which will be held at the same venue from April 4-9.

It's a compulsory event for all SA swimmers wanting to win selection to the Tokyo Games‚ with competitors like Chad Le Clos flying in from Turkey and many others‚ including world 50m backstroke champion Zane Waddell‚ coming from the US.

Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus

Former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana is being treated at a Madrid hospital for coronavirus, a source close to the Spanish politician said ...
News
3 hours ago

Manchester City's UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year UEFA ban from European football is up in the air as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Owen Da Gama says coronavirus could force the postponement of PSL matches

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has said that football authorities in the country may be forced to consider suspending matches if the coronavirus ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X