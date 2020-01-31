Mozambique, Vietnam, Russia and more ban visas for travellers from China
The coronavirus has officially been declared an international health crisis by the World Health Organisation as the communicable disease begins its sweep across the globe.
The virus was named a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) after the Chinese health ministry reported more than 9,600 confirmed cases and at least 210 people dead as the Asian nation continues to battle to contain the spread of infection.
At least 82 cases in 18 countries have been reported without any deaths, but the international health scare has prompted nations to respond by putting their own disease-control measures in place, including limiting visa access and cancelling flights to and from China.
Among the list of airlines suspending flights in and out of China are British Airways, KLM, Kenya Airways, Lufthansa Group, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific and United Airlines.
Here are the list of countries which have suspended travel to and from China in an effort to limit the worldwide spread:
Mozambique
All Africa reports that though the African country has 450 of its citizens in China, 30 in the epicentre of the outbreak, it suspended travel between the two nations on Tuesday.
Russia
According to the Financial Times, Russia has closed the eastern border it shares with China and the capital city of Moscow is barring entry for Chinese nationals using e-visas.
Taiwan
Suspended entry for Chinese nationals.
Vietnam
Closed one of the main border gates at Lao Cai to Chinese tourists and visas on arrival have been suspended for visitors and nationals from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong.
Malaysia
Banned visa entry for anyone coming out of Hubei, the province where Wuhan is the capital city, reports SMCP.com.
Philippines
The Philippines confirmed its first and only case of the virus. The Philippines Bureau of Immigration has reportedly stopped issuing tourist visas on arrival to Chinese nationals.
However, the visa ban won’t extend to Chinese nationals with a Philippine work or residency visa.
Mongolia
Closed its borders with China.
Kazakhstan
Suspended travel routes and has barred visas to Chinese nationals.
Macau
Stopped issuing visas for all visitors coming from mainland China and suspended ferries to Hong Kong.
Nepal
Closed its border with China starting from 29 January.
North Korea
The border is closed to foreign visitors from China.
