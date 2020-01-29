South Africa

Chinese New Year festivities in Joburg postponed as a precaution after coronavirus outbreak

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 29 January 2020 - 14:47
Visitors wear protective masks to guard against coronavirus as they tour the grounds of the Temple of Heaven on January 27 2020 in Beijing, China.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The Johannesburg Chinese community has postponed the Chinese New Year festivities planned for the upcoming weekend.

The planned Chinese New Year festivities in Cyrildene, Johannesburg, on Saturday have been postponed.

“We just want to take the precaution for health and safety, because of the coronavirus overseas [in Wuhan]. We don’t want to do large gatherings as a precaution for health,” said Paulette Leong from the Chinese Association.

Leong said there had been no new date set as yet.

According to the Chinese zodiac, it’s a year of the rat.

Saturday marked the start of a seven-day holiday for those celebrating in China.

On January 29 2020, South Africans returning from China at Cape Town International Airport described living through the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. While no cases have been reported in South Africa, the department of health says its 'adequately prepared' to handle a coronavirus outbreak.

