SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, says health minister

SA is on high alert for the new coronavirus that emerged in China earlier in January, and can detect and contain any cases that may be imported into the country, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

The rapidly evolving epidemic of the flu-like virus, known as 2019-nCov, had by Tuesday spread from China to 14 other countries, with 4593 confirmed cases around the globe, 4,537 of them in China, according to the latest daily situation report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO). China had at that stage reported 106 deaths, and a further 6,973 suspected cases.

“SA has responded rapidly to ensure the coronavirus does not become a national threat,” Mkhize said at an early morning briefing.

The emergency operations centre at the National Institutes of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has been placed on high alert, provinces have activated outbreak teams, and port health authorities have stepped up their surveillance of travellers arriving from China and other affected regions, said Mkhize.

“This is an area of paramount concern,” he said, adding that travellers on direct flights from China were being asked to provide details that would enable contact tracing, should the need arise.

Guidelines have been provided to health-care professionals on how to manage suspected cases of coronavirus, and a 24-hour hotline for clinicians has been established at the NICD.