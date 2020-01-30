Where exactly did the Coronavirus originate from?

Although the origin of the new coranavirus has been identified to likely be a wet market selling meat, seafood, produce and wildlife in Wuhan, China, it appears the virus originated from bats.

Zheng-Li Shi is a Chinese virologist and researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who identified and named the latest coronavirus, nCoV-2019. Together with a colleague, Cui Jie, in 2005 Shi discovered that the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus – another type of coronavirus – originated in bats and was passed on to humans.

Shi has been working as a senior author as part of a team of researchers that released a draft paper (yet to go under peer review) earlier in January that found that nCoV-2019 most likely also originates in bats. At the beginning of the outbreak, the researchers obtained genome sequences from five patients. It was found that nCoV-2019 is 79.5% identical to the SARS-CoV and 96% identical to a bat coronavirus at a genome level.