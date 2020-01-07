Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away with R42 billion

Travis Kalanick, the pugnacious co-founder of Uber, has severed his last ties with the ride-services company, resigning from the board and selling his stake of roughly $3 billion (R42 billion). He will turn his focus to a new venture creating “ghost kitchens” for food delivery services.

Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009 and once exerted nearly complete control, stepped down as CEO in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.

Kalanick's bellicose style turned Uber into the world's largest ride-services company, revolutionised the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.

“Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement, crediting Kalanick's “vision and tenacity”.