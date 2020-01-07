Business icon Richard Maponya to be remembered at memorial service

The memorial service of the late Soweto business icon Richard Maponya will take place in Johannesburg tomorrow.

This was announced by family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko on Tuesday.

“The family wishes to inform you that the memorial service of the late Dr Maponya, will take place at Rosebank Union Church: 38 St Andrews Road, corner William Nicol & Sandton Drive, Hurlingham. This service will be held on Wednesday, 8 January 2020 at 10h00 – 13h00. Funeral details will follow in due course,” Sibeko said.

Maponya, aged 99, died in hospital on Monday morning.

The businessman recently turned 99 and received a special message from President Cyril Ramaphosa who urged young people to research the icon and learn from him.

Born in Tlhabini, a village outside Lenyenye in Limpopo, Maponya married Marina, a qualified social worker and the cousin of former president Nelson Mandela, in the 1950s.