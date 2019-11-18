WATCH | Goods worth R100,000 stolen as gunmen tail car from OR Tambo International Airport
CCTV cameras picked up the moment a 69-year-old man was robbed of his belongings after a trip from OR Tambo International Airport. The incident took place in Morningside on November 17 2019.
Two people were attacked and robbed at gunpoint in a car as it parked in a driveway after being followed from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said an e-hailing taxi service was transporting a man from the airport to Morningside in Sandton on Sunday evening.
He had reportedly arrived from the United Kingdom and was being dropped off at a hotel.
“When the security opened the gate, they were attacked and robbed of their belongings,” said Peters.
The gang opened the car's doors and rifled through the boot, stealing goods worth more than R100,000.
The suspects fled the scene in a waiting car. No arrests were made.
