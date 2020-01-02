From medicine to recycling, 6 African start-ups doing business for good

As Africa tunes into the burgeoning movement of business for good, young people across the continent are finding innovative solutions to problems from illiteracy to pollution.

There are no figures for how many social enterprises have been started across the continent, but the sector is growing with the emergence of tech hubs and accelerators even in the world's least-developed countries, such as Chad.

Here are six African social enterprises that had people talking in 2019:

1. mPharma

Ghana-based social enterprise mPharma manages prescription inventory for pharmacies to make medicines more affordable for Africans. Started five years ago, the business expanded in 2019 with the purchase of Kenya's second-biggest pharmacy chain and the launch of new initiatives including a financing programme for breast cancer treatment in Nigeria.

MPharma won $1.5 million (R21.1473122 ) this year from Ebay billionaire Jeff Skoll and plans to eventually supply affordable drugs to public hospitals as well as pharmacies, said founder Gregory Rockson.

2. Easy Solar

Easy Solar provides pay-as-you-go solar-powered lighting and charging systems to people with no electricity access in Sierra Leone. In 2019, the three-year-old company reached 15 of 16 districts in Sierra Leone and expanded to neighbouring Liberia.

Founder Nthabiseng Mosia made the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list this year, in the category of "game-changers" in technology. She plans to rapidly grow the company's reach in 2020, she said, after passing 300,000 users this year.