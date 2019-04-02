Mourners injured in stampede chaos at vigil for slain rapper

At least two people were critically injured and 10 others hurt after hundreds of fans stampeded during a vigil for slain, grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles late Monday, officials and media reports said.

There were initial reports of shots fired in a crowd gathered outside Hussle's clothing store in south Los Angeles, where the musician was shot and killed on Sunday, police and media reports said.

But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter: "Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear accurate."

The Los Angeles Times said several people were stabbed after a fight that broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A local ABC news station reported on Twitter: "A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running."

A spokesperson for the police was not immediately available early Tuesday to elaborate on what happened.