'We all just trampled and tried to get out': California bar shooting survivor

University freshman Cole Knapp was talking with friends inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks when he saw a man dressed in black reach towards the counter by the door as if he was paying his cover charge.

"I just kind of saw it in the corner of my eye and I heard a gunshot and I focused on him and I saw that he was holding a handgun and he continued to shoot at the girl at the front desk," Knapp, 19, told Reuters TV.

It was sometime after 11 p.m. PST on Wednesday night when Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former U.S. Marine, walked into the Western-themed bar on "College Country Night" and fired off round after round seemingly at random from his .45 caliber Glock handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine.