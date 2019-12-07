Power supply to some northern Joburg suburbs hit by explosion at substation
Power supply to several northern Johannesburg suburbs has been affected by an explosion at the Brynorth substation‚ City Power confirmed on Saturday.
It said a feederboard had blown up damaging equipment at the substation.
#Update #BrynorthOutage There was an Explosion in the Brynorth Substation which affects power supply in Morningside, khanyisa and surroundings, Operators are currently onsite^GR pic.twitter.com/ZlQAp1IJKQ— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 7, 2019
“It is not clear what caused the explosion but investigators are on site assessing the damage.”
Areas affected included Bryanston‚ River Club‚ Morningside‚ Douglasdale and surrounding areas‚ it said.
The explosion happened on the Eskom side of the network‚ it said‚ adding that operators were currently on site.
“Our technicians are currently on site and ETR will only be given after technicians have determined the extent of the damage‚” the power utility tweeted.
