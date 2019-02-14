After ex-policeman's murder sentence, divisions in Chicago persist

The head of the Chicago police union told Reuters that officers had grown more cautious since Van Dyke's prosecution.

They wait to be called to a scene rather than responding proactively, and stop fewer suspects on the street, said Kevin Graham, president of Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge 7.

"It's a very sad situation that we're in today." Graham said in an interview at union headquarters.

Activists said, however, that policing in communities of color remained aggressive, militarized and without trust. Candidates in this month's mayoral election have prioritized policing in their campaigns, an issue that has extended to national politics.

"There's just this great divide and overwhelming imbalance. It's oppressive," said Arewa Winters, a Chicago activist whose 16-year-old nephew, Pierre Loury, was fatally shot by police in 2016.

"I hope there is eventually a meeting of the hearts and the minds when it comes to police and the community," Winters said. "We need each other."

Chicago, with a population of 2.7 million people, is a racially divided city long scarred by allegations of police abuse.

CALL FOR UNITY

Shortly after the sentencing, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson called on residents in a joint statement "to work together, listen to each other, and repair relationships that will make Chicago safer and stronger for generations to come."