South Africa

MK Party takes early lead in KZN

‘We have no interest in going into coalition with the ANC’

30 May 2024 - 13:06
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Former president and the current president of MK Party casts vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Former president and the current president of MK Party casts vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The MK Party, which is currently leading in KwaZulu-Natal, says it is confident it will run the province without being in a coalition.

As at 12.26pm on Thursday, the MK Party led the province with 42.7%, followed by the ANC at 21.4% and IFP at 15.12%.

We are feeling good about the results. We are doing well in KZN and Mpumalanga, and we are going to do very well in Gauteng as well, said MK Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane.

Ngubane vowed that the party would not get into bed with the ANC.

We have no interest in going into coalition with the ANC. There is not going to be a coalition in KZN. MK Party will rule and run KZN..

Meanwhile, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told reporters at the national result centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, that the MK partys performance in KZN surprised him but said the party would not do well in other provinces.  

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

ANC takes early lead as national, Eastern Cape results trickle in

The ANC has taken an early lead in the Eastern Cape for seats in the National Assembly as the number of votes counted surpassed the 10% mark on ...
News
1 hour ago

ANC leading the pack in City of Joburg, followed by DA

At least 54,760 votes had been counted in the City of Joburg with the ANC leading the pack at 27.87% (15,171) of the votes by 11.10am.
News
2 hours ago

DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni Municipality of Thursday morning

By 10.30am on Thursday the DA was leading the polls in Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng with 41,26% followed by the ANC with 27,01% votes.
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy