The MK Party, which is currently leading in KwaZulu-Natal, says it is confident it will run the province without being in a coalition.
As at 12.26pm on Thursday, the MK Party led the province with 42.7%, followed by the ANC at 21.4% and IFP at 15.12%.
“We are feeling good about the results. We are doing well in KZN and Mpumalanga, and we are going to do very well in Gauteng as well,” said MK Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane.
MK Party takes early lead in KZN
‘We have no interest in going into coalition with the ANC’
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ngubane vowed that the party would not get into bed with the ANC.
“We have no interest in going into coalition with the ANC. There is not going to be a coalition in KZN. MK Party will rule and run KZN..”
Meanwhile, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told reporters at the national result centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, that the MK party’s performance in KZN surprised him but said the party would not do well in other provinces.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
