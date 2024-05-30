At least 54,760 votes had been counted in the City of Joburg with the ANC leading the pack at 27.87% (15,171) of the votes by 11.10am.
On their heels was the DA with 13,239 votes (24,32%) followed by the MK Party with 6,816 votes (12,52%). The EFF was sitting in the fourth position with 5,001 votes (9,19%).
The city had been marred by service delivery issues such as crumbling roads, broken street lights and water crisis.
ANC leading the pack in City of Joburg, followed by DA
Image: Darryl Hammond
