South Africa

ANC leading the pack in City of Joburg, followed by DA

30 May 2024 - 11:25
Votes counting at various IEC centre.
Votes counting at various IEC centre.
Image: Darryl Hammond

At least 54,760 votes had been counted in the City of Joburg with the ANC leading the pack at 27.87% (15,171) of the votes by 11.10am.

On their heels was the DA with 13,239 votes (24,32%) followed by the MK Party with 6,816 votes (12,52%). The EFF was sitting in the fourth position with 5,001 votes (9,19%). 

The city had been marred by service delivery issues such as crumbling roads, broken street lights and water crisis.

DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni Municipality of Thursday morning

By 10.30am on Thursday the DA was leading the polls in Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng with 41,26% followed by the ANC with 27,01% votes.
