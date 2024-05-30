South Africa

ANC takes early lead as national, Eastern Cape results trickle in

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 30 May 2024 - 12:12
The ANC took an early lead in the Eastern Cape for seats in the National Assembly on Thursday morning.
Image: Darryl Hammond

The ANC has taken an early lead in the Eastern Cape for seats in the National Assembly as the number of votes counted surpassed the 10% mark on Thursday morning.

Results slowly trickled in with counting of votes for 2,335 of 23,293 of the national voting districts completed by 8am.

Nationally, the ANC was on 42.30%, followed by the DA with 26.34% and the EFF with 8.1%.

In the Eastern Cape, where results for 128 of the 4,868 voting districts were completed, the ANC had 70.73%, followed by the DA with 10.25% and the EFF with 9.19%.

Newcomers MK Party were on 1.9% provincially, slightly below the UDM which was sitting at 2.07%.

Speaking to the Dispatch at the IEC nerve centre at the ICC in East London, ActionSA provincial leader Athol Trollip said it was too early to gauge the results.

“We will check in the afternoon — it is still early days for us.” he said.

The Eastern Cape was the first province to officially release results from the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The results were from the Bizana Baptist Church voting station in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality for the national ballot.

The final result is not expected to be known before the weekend.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

