By 10.30am on Thursday the DA was leading the polls in Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng with 41,26% followed by the ANC with 27,01% votes.
At the time, 14,229 votes had been counted from the 360,379 people who had registered to vote. The DA had 5,838 votes while the ANC had 3,822.
The VF Plus was the third party in the race with 1,358 votes (9,60%).
The municipality had 78 spoilt votes.
The ANC-run municipality has faced many controversies in recent times including delayed staff salary payments, escalating Eskom bill and poor services delivery protests.
DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni Municipality of Thursday morning
Image: Darryl Hammond
