Community members in dangerous townships vote for safety, end of crime

Electing political parties that would prioritise fighting crime and promoting safety was a major factor for some voters who live in dangerous townships when they cast their votes yesterday.
Soshanguve in Tshwane has been plagued by high profile cases in recent times and one of them is the murder of five-year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane who was killed during the hijacking of his father outside their home. A few weeks earlier, comedian and DJ, Peter “Mashata” Mabuse, was gunned down minutes after he left Epozini Lifestyle, a pub in the area.
On Wednesday, the young and old queued in the freezing cold at Word of Life church and had mixed emotions as they waited to cast their votes in the 2024 general elections.
The area was surrounded by crime wardens and law enforcement who were moving from place to place to ensure the safety of residents. Reneilwe Qaba, 37, said that she had been preparing for this day and that she would be voting for change.
“We want the incoming government to put on street lights so that we can feel safe to walk around at night and that we see everything that is happening at night. This way we will feel safe.
“The incoming government should increase grant money so that people can be able to buy food and sustain their lives,” she said.
Fana Maubane, 64, said: “We want a government that will secure the country and will fight crime in our area. This place is dangerous we are scared to walk around because we fear being robbed.
“I voted for better service delivery. I am happy that I was able to cast my vote today, I want better lives for our residents. I voted so that I can be in a country that has security. In 1994 I voted without knowledge but now I know better.”
Eldorado Park, in the south of Joburg, is known as drug den under the stronghold of gangster who are running amok and causing fear in the community.
Penny Sutton, one of the residents who cast her vote at Cavendish Primary School yesterday, has been living in the area for the past six years and said the place was deteriorating on a daily basis.
Sutton said the last time she voted was in 1994 and since then no party managed to convince her to vote. But she was now worried about the country’s education system.
“We have a drug problem. Our children are all on drugs, they don’t go to school and they need education because they are the future of tomorrow. Our education system is not up to standard because I have children that I help to read and some of them are going to high school next year and they can’t read,” she said.
“We need somebody that can look after our children. Young children are involved in gangsterism because they see this as the life because gangsters drive fancy cars.”
Charlotte Minnar, 52, also from Eldorado Park, said she needed her political party of choice to assist in eradicating poverty, unemployment and crime.
“My vote is cast for my children and great-grandchildren and the reason for the change that we need is that we can't live in poverty,” she said.
“We can’t live in crime, we can’t live where the government makes false promises and promises us R350. Give me employment so that I can do with my salary what I want to do and not with the R350 which you take from the taxpayers and act [as] if it belongs to you. We are tired of crime, we are tired of illegal activities in our communities as well as in the government.”
Julia Ndlovu, danced shortly after casting her vote at Mbatini Primary School in Mkhuhlu, in Mpumalanga.
“Due to unemployment, there’s too much crime in the community. Young people are smoking nyaope. I we wish our government could put an end to crime,” said Ndlovu.
