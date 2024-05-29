The residents of Kliptown informal settlement in Soweto went out in large numbers to cast their votes on Wednesday and many expressed their dissatisfaction with service delivery and want change.
The informal settlement is one of the oldest in Soweto and residents claim there has been no change in their living conditions.
According to the residents, who were patiently waiting in the queue to cast their votes at the Kliptown Community Centre, not much has been done to improve their situation.
Many complained about access to electricity, lack of tap water, flushing toilets and access to health services such as clinics.
Kliptown residents want to see change, service delivery
Image: Rogan Ward
The residents of Kliptown informal settlement in Soweto went out in large numbers to cast their votes on Wednesday and many expressed their dissatisfaction with service delivery and want change.
The informal settlement is one of the oldest in Soweto and residents claim there has been no change in their living conditions.
According to the residents, who were patiently waiting in the queue to cast their votes at the Kliptown Community Centre, not much has been done to improve their situation.
Many complained about access to electricity, lack of tap water, flushing toilets and access to health services such as clinics.
Special voting day marked by headaches in parts of SA
Maya Gcwanini, a 44-year-old resident, said change is long overdue in Kliptown and he is casting his vote to ensure that change comes.
“I want to see the current ruling party ousted and have a new government that will bring us change. I am struggling with electricity even though they have installed prepaid meters,” said Gcwanini.
“I am now forced to use cold water to bath because the very same prepaid meter is not working,” he added.
Nadia Rye,60, reiterated the electricity crisis in Kliptown adding that the situation was also affecting learners.
She said sometimes children have to use cold water to bath in the morning before going to school.
“It's even worse here when it is raining because we live in the shacks so whenever it rains power goes off. The situation here is dire. We don't even have a clinic and have to take a taxi to Eldorado Park to access one,” said Rye.
Young Parktown born-frees hope their votes will bring change
Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes
It’s all systems go to peaceful elections, says Mamabolo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos