South Africa

Kliptown residents want to see change, service delivery

By Thabo Jobo - 29 May 2024 - 11:00
A voting station direction sign is displayed during the South African elections
A voting station direction sign is displayed during the South African elections
Image: Rogan Ward

The residents of Kliptown informal settlement in Soweto went out in large numbers to cast their votes on Wednesday and many expressed their dissatisfaction with service delivery and want change.

The informal settlement is one of the oldest in Soweto and residents claim there has been no change in their living conditions.

According to the residents, who were patiently waiting in the queue to cast their votes at the Kliptown Community Centre, not much has been done to improve their situation.

Many complained about access to electricity, lack of tap water, flushing toilets and access to health services such as clinics.

Special voting day marked by headaches in parts of SA

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says the door is now shut on voters who wish to cast their ballots at a different voting station other than ...
News
1 day ago

Maya Gcwanini, a 44-year-old resident, said change is long overdue in Kliptown and he is casting his vote to ensure that change comes.

“I want to see the current ruling party ousted and have a new government that will bring us change. I am struggling with electricity even though they have installed prepaid meters,” said Gcwanini.

“I am now forced to use cold water to bath because the very same prepaid meter is not working,” he added.

Nadia Rye,60, reiterated the electricity crisis in Kliptown adding that the situation was also affecting learners.

She said sometimes children have to use cold water to bath in the morning before going to school.

“It's even worse here when it is raining because we live in the shacks so whenever it rains power goes off. The situation here is dire. We don't even have a clinic and have to take a taxi to Eldorado Park to access one,” said Rye.

Young Parktown born-frees hope their votes will bring change

I am hoping that 2024 is in fact our 1994, and that there is some type of change.
News
2 hours ago

Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes

The cost of living was top of mind for elderly people in Saulsville, Pretoria, who cast their special votes on Tuesday.
News
23 hours ago

It’s all systems go to peaceful elections, says Mamabolo

Police are on the lookout for a third suspect who allegedly interfered with the property of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in Mpumalanga ...
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy