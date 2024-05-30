World

Four arrested in sprawling European sting on malware network

By Rachel More - 30 May 2024 - 10:35
Carried out between May 27 and 29, Europol called it “the largest ever operation against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware". Stock photo.
Carried out between May 27 and 29, Europol called it “the largest ever operation against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zzzz17

Four people have been arrested and more than 100 internet servers taken down or disrupted in an internationally co-ordinated operation targeting the cyber infrastructure used for malware, the EU's Europol law enforcement agency said on Thursday.

Carried out between May 27 and 29, Europol called it “the largest ever operation against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware”.

The sting, dubbed Operation Endgame, was initiated and led by France, Germany and the Netherlands. It involved a number of other countries, including Britain, the US and Ukraine, Europol said in a statement.

“With the largest international cyber police operation to date, law enforcement authorities have dealt a significant blow to the cybercrime scene,” Martina Link, vice-president of Germany's federal criminal police office, said in a separate statement.

The arrests were made in Armenia and Ukraine, it said, adding that more than 2,000 domains were now under the control of law enforcement.

Malware allows cybercriminals to secretly connect to peoples' computers for malicious purposes.

One of the main suspects earned at least €69m (R1.38bn) in cryptocurrency by renting out criminal infrastructure sites to deploy ransomware, according to investigators.

Reuters

Import tariff body Itac was targeted in ransomware attack

The International Trade Administration Commission announced on Monday it experienced a cyber security attack at the beginning of the year where its ...
News
1 month ago

Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion, Experian for 'new' SA data theft

Two of the country’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies, TransUnion and Experian, may have been hit by a fresh data hack, potentially ...
News
6 months ago

Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

Kenyan digital rights campaigners warn a phone tracking programme the government said it was pressing ahead with to trace counterfeit devices and ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy