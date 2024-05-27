Two MK Party members fatally shot in Katlehong

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of two members of the MK Party (MKP) a day before South Africans started casting special votes for the general elections.
Gauteng police confirmed the two were killed on Sunday night in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
“It is reported the two [MKP] members were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the ANC at Thwala section. One victim died at the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at hospital. One firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene. The motive for the incident will form part of the investigations,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
The suspects will appear in court soon.
The shooting comes days after the arrest of Jossey Buthane, an ANC and former EFF member, for an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Juju Valley, Seshego, during political campaigning on May 19.
Tensions had flared in Juju Valley when the EFF and ANC campaigned in the same area. There was a shooting in which a 25-year-old man sustained injuries and a nine-year-old girl was shot in the head.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has since moved to assure citizens it is “in charge and in control” as elections kick off.
“We are confident we are ready for this next phase,” deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said on Sunday.
Political campaigning will end at midnight on Tuesday, and anyone caught going beyond the deadline will be in contravention of the Electoral Act.
