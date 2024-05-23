South Africa

Two killed, 12 injured in suspected taxi violence in Eastern Cape town

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2024 - 19:00
Two people were killed in taxi violence incidents in Maclear on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in taxi violence incidents in Maclear, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday. 

Police said they had arrested four people near one of the crime scenes. They were found in possession of  firearms. It was yet to be established whether these are linked to the attack. 

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene urged feuding taxi associations in the area to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations.

This as yet another taxi-related shoot-out was reported on Wednesday. 

At 5pm, two Toyota Fortuners were on their way from Maclear to Tsolo on the R396 when they were shot at by unknown people, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. One person was killed while others got into the second vehicle and drove off.

“As they drove off, the vehicle collided into an oncoming Toyota Quantum. A passenger in the Quantum sustained a gunshot wound in her arm.”

On the same day, the local hospital reported that a person brought to the hospital by taxi owners died while several others had sustained gunshot wounds.

Naidu said about 5km from the crime scene, police found four people in two VW Polos. 

A bag containing two pistols, a magazine and rounds of ammunition was confiscated. 

“The suspects aged between 25 and 44 are detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Police are probing their possible link to the shooting incident,” said Naidu.

Mene said police will increase visibility in the area and take action against those perpetrating violence. 

