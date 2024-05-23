Two killed, 12 injured in suspected taxi violence in Eastern Cape town

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in taxi violence incidents in Maclear, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

Police said they had arrested four people near one of the crime scenes. They were found in possession of firearms. It was yet to be established whether these are linked to the attack.



Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene urged feuding taxi associations in the area to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations.

This as yet another taxi-related shoot-out was reported on Wednesday.

At 5pm, two Toyota Fortuners were on their way from Maclear to Tsolo on the R396 when they were shot at by unknown people, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. One person was killed while others got into the second vehicle and drove off.