A man has been arrested for a murder after the headless body of his ex-girlfriend was found in the mountains.
According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidu, a shepherd was on the mountains when he found the headless body of 22-year-old Uluntu Stuurman near Tsengiwe village in Cala on May 15.
Stuurman's ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Mabhuti Mbili, has since been arrested and charged with murder.
“As the investigation unfolded, two males were detained on Sunday May 19 for questioning.
"Also on the same day, in the afternoon, the head of the victim was found about 3km from the crime scene. "Circumstances relating to her gruesome demise are under investigation,” said Col Naidu.
Naidu said one suspect was released while Mbili appeared in the Cala magistrate's court charged with murder.
“He has been remanded in custody for bail information and possibly application on May 27,” said Naidu.
According to Women For Change, Stuurman had fled to her relative's home as she had been afraid of Mbili.
Mbili and his friend allegedly went to her home in Tsengiwe on May 14 looking for her and took her to a nearby mountain after finding her.
Woman's headless body found, ex-lover arrested
