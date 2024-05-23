Manyonga implored to educate young athletes about doping

Former long jump champion Khotso Mokoena has advised troubled jumper Luvo Manyonga to use his mistakes to inspire others who looked up to him not get into troubles similar to his.
Manyonga, the 2016 Olympic long jump silver medalist, recently opened up in a TV show about how he blew R84m in a few years.
The 33-year-old adopted a reckless lifestyle as he spent sponsorship funds on parties, drugs, booze, women and cars. He was subsequently slapped with a four-year ban for doping after failing to take a mandatory drug test in 2019. His ban ends in December.
Mokoena said he wishes Manyonga could find his feet but he is doubtful if he can make it to the top level of competition again.
"It's possible for anyone to come back and compete, but to what level that's up to him," Mokoena told the media during the Team SA Olympic team kit unveiling at the Cradle of Human Kind outside Krugersdorp on Tuesday night.
"But watching that thing on TV, it's unfortunately disturbing to see. It's a lesson and it's unfortunate to youngsters who look up to Luvo not to do the wrong thing because these things happen.
"I wish that he can find his feet. I think it is very important that he does that because he learned something from this, and I hope he will use this as a voice to inspire young athletes.
"I hope he can come back and be the voice to inspire the young people more than competing."
Mokoena believes Manyonga may struggle to reach the top again if he chooses to return as an athlete.
"The last time I spoke to Luvo, I think it was in January when he gave me a call and was telling me that he wants to start coaching and what are the channels.
"Obviously, with us, the athletes commission, we want to work with guys like Luvo to be the voice of helping young athletes understand what not to do and for education on anti-doping and staying clean.
"We want to use athletes like Luvo [to help upcoming athletes], but after he has served his ban. He is positive in terms of coming back and assisting in the community of sports and I think that's where he should be.
"I don't know if he is training where he is. When you become older, long jumping becomes more difficult. That's the problem with jumping."
Manyonga implored to educate young athletes about doping
We want to work with Luvo when his ban expires – Mokoena
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
