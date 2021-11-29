South Africa

East London suitcase murder accused Alutha Pasile pleads guilty

By Dispatch Reporter - 29 November 2021 - 11:32
Alutha Pasile weeps during a court appearance.
Alutha Pasile weeps during a court appearance.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Alutha Pasile, 25, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, entered a guilty plea at the East London high court on Monday, where the trial was scheduled to commence.

The murder of Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase and bag in East London's Quigney during Women’s Month this year, while other body parts, including her severed head, were later found, horrified South Africans.

DispatchLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC